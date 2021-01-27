Public art initiative accepting applications for new proposals

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson’s Public Art Initiative committee is asking for proposals for a mural in downtown Jackson.

The mural will be located on West Main Street, in a space donated by Baker Bros. BBQ for the fourth installation in the series, according to a news release.

The Public Art Initiative launched in fall 2019 and includes murals on North Highland Avenue and College Street, Liberty and Main Street, and on East College Street, the release says.

Artists must submit their proposals by Feb. 28, and the design will be selected by the public art commission on March 18 before being submitted to Baker Bros. BBQ for approval, the release says.

Click here for more information, requirements, and applications.