U.S. Marshals: Escaped inmate from Crockett Co. sighted in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.–An escaped inmate from Crockett County has been sighted in Jackson.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Carlos McCoy was spotted near Skyline Drive and Wallace road about 7, Wednesday night.

Investigators say he was wearing a brown, heavy coat and khaki pants.

Marshals say he’s 5-feet-11 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and also walks with a limp. He’s bald and has a gray, short beard.

If you see him, you are urged to call 9-1-1. According to the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office, McCoy was serving a six-year sentence for aggravated assault on a police officer.