Gov. Lee lifts restrictions on school sporting events

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee announced the state is lifting restrictions that were placed on school sporting events.

In a video announcement, the governor said restrictions placed on public gatherings and school sporting attendance will be lifted on Monday, Feb. 1.

“That means that temporary restrictions placed on winter sporting events at K-12 schools are rolled back. There are no further restrictions on who can attend or participate in school sporting events,” Gov. Lee said.

The governor said this decision comes after an improvement in data related to the pandemic.

“Tennessee’s COVID-19 numbers continue to rapidly improve with almost a 60% decline in cases and nearly a 40% decline in hospitalizations because of the efforts of Tennesseans to wear masks, wash hands and limit gatherings,” Gov. Lee said in another statement.

Though Executive Order 74 is being lifted, Gov. Lee said guidance and rules of local education agencies and the TSSAA will remain in place.

Gov. Lee ended his statement by saying it still is up to Tennesseans to make important choices when it comes to ending the pandemic.

“I encourage Tennesseans to keep up their responsible personal choices as we work towards a COVID-free Tennessee,” he said.

