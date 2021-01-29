Brave Like Brett: Outpouring of love to uplift family of local seventh grader

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Brett Wyatt is a seventh grader from Medina, whose mom is the women’s basketball coach at South Gibson County High School.

Brett’s parents say he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia earlier this week, and he’s currently at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in a medically induced coma.

Brett’s mom shared her son’s story via Facebook, where she received a large amount of support from the community.

His parents are asking for prayers during this time — specifically for Brett for healing, his brother Bond for peace, and for all of Brett’s friends at home.