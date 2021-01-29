Despite pandemic, Paris works to brighten outdoor celebrations

PARIS, Tenn. — A local man is making sure drive-thru celebrations are extra special.

Paris resident George Cobbs has a mobile business called “Yard Party 2 You” where he decorates people’s yards, preparing them for their different celebrations.

He was inspired by the pandemic after seeing so many residents having to celebrate outdoors for socially distanced gatherings.

He says he has decorated for graduations, birthdays, anniversaries, and more. Cobbs says any vision a person has for their celebration, he can make it come to life.

“This is a nice, safe way to tell somebody you love them or celebrate with them, so I think it’s very important. It’s super rewarding to get a chance to be apart of party celebrations and see the joy on people’s faces when they see the surprise we’re able to put together for them,” Cobbs said.

Cobbs says he not only services Paris, but all over West Tennessee.

He adds that he can work with any budget.