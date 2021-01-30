Drive-thru shredding event held to promote recycling

JACKSON, Tenn. –- Locals got out Saturday to dispose of their unwanted documents.

1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6



6/6











The City of Jackson co-hosted a shredding event with Doxicom Global.

“Today we’re having a free document shredding event for the public, giving them a way to dispose of their paper responsibly and keep it out of our stormwater system,” said Stormwater Program Manager for City of Jackson, Wendy Braxter-Rhyne.

Braxter-Rhyne says this is an annual event meant to encourage people to keep the environment safe.

“A way to protect the environment and show them different ways to protect our environment by one way, by recycling,” Braxter-Rhyne said.

Owner of Doxicom Global, Sydney Wilson says his company decided to co-sponsor the event to contribute to recycling.

“Our mission is to keep materials out of the landfill and out of the waterways, and so we offer free shredding, free packing material and we take your recycling material,” Wilson said.

Wilson says even if you could not make the event today, feel free to come by their location on Commerce Street weekdays to dispose of any recyclables or papers needing shredded.

“They can drop materials off, any recyclable, free anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.,” said Wilson.

Residents who drove through today were also greeted with a welcome kit.

“When you enter the facility, we’re giving away bags that have information on preventing pollution of stormwater, and information on Doxicom. We’re giving away face masks and hand sanitizer,” said Braxter-Rhyne.

If you missed today’s recycling event and would like to dispose of any recyclables, head to the ‘Seen on 7′ section of our website for Doxicom Global’s information.