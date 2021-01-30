Local clinic donates baby items to help area mothers

JACKSON, Tenn. —A local clinic for pregnant women is donating children’s items to mothers in Jackson.

Maternity and baby items, like clothes, disposable diapers, toys, and baby walkers were donated to Birth Choice, dedicated to helping single and young mothers experience the journey of motherhood.

Tiffany Dawson, Director of Development for the clinic says women go through free parenting classes and afterwards, earn ‘mommy money’ to shop for the items.

“So this resource room is for moms who participate in our parenting classes and for dads as well. We also have a fatherhood program and when they go to these classes they learn things like prenatal care and child birth,” Dawson said.

The clinic will also be receiving donations from churches in the area.