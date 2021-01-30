Submissions requested for the “Mayor’s Collection of Masterpieces”

JACKSON, Tenn. –-The Office of Mayor Scott Conger is partnering with Jackson Arts Council for the “Mayor’s Collection of Masterpieces” per a release on their Facebook page.

The release states that submissions should reflect “For the Love of Jackson.” And that both 2D and 3D artwork are welcomed from March 8 – March 15 in the lobby of The City Hall.

The release asks local art teachers to make their submissions (from their K-8 grade students) during that time and no more than six submissions per teacher.

Per the release, for more information or for questions contact Melinda Hearn Reid at jac@aeneas.net or by phone at (731) 423-2787.