TBI: Body of man wanted in double homicide recovered from Reelfoot Lake

OBION COUNTY, Tenn.–Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirm the body of David Vowell has been recovered from the waters of Reelfoot Lake. He was he was located around 3, Saturday afternoon.

The TBI tells us his identity has been confirmed and an autopsy will be performed.

Vowell was wanted in connection to a double homicide that happened at Reelfoot Lake, Monday morning.

The victims, Zachary Grooms, and Chance Black, were both shot and killed while in a duck blind on the lake.

Vowell was wanted on two counts of first-degree murder.

