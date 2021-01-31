Hours to change February 1 for Solid waste convenience centers

JACKSON, Tenn. –According to a press release, Madison Co. Solid waste convenience centers will have extended hours beginning Monday, February 1.

Per the release, the solid waste convenience centers will now stay open one hour later, remaining open until 6:00 P.M. during the months of February through October.

“We do this during the time change for the safety of citizens and attendants,” Environmental Health Program Director, Candy Overstreet said in the release.

The press release also stated, if more information is needed call the health department at (731) 423-3020, or visit their website.