Jackson native offers residents sweet taste of Memphis

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson residents are getting a taste of Memphis.

Jackson native Tommie Marshall III now resides in Memphis, but drives down once a week to give residents a taste of his desserts.

He sells mini bundt cakes in 10 different flavors.

He is most known for his Tennessee Whiskey Cake that won best dessert in Memphis in 2018.

His business is called Mama Pug’s Sensational Sweets, named and inspired by his grandmother who taught him how to bake at 11-years-old.

“I’ve always had a love for cooking. Then when I was in Memphis, I was in a treatment center and I was allowed to cook. And the patients there, they all fell in love with me and I said, ‘this is what I want to do.’ I tell people that’s when I found my purpose in life. I wanted to bake and just make the world smile,” Marshall said.

Marshall had a line wrapped around his truck today and customers said quote, “Best cakes in Jackson.”

You can catch his dessert truck every Tuesday in the Jackson Columns from 12:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m.