Mask mandate extended for Madison County

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local officials have extended the mask mandate for Madison County.

According to a press release from the Jackson-Madison County Health Department, the mandate will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on February 1, and remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on February 27, unless modified or withdrawn by health officials prior to that time.

The previous mandate was set to expire at 11:59 p.m on Sunday, January 31 before the extension was put into place.

The mandate was signed by health department Regional Director Kim Tedford, Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris and Jackson Mayor Scott Conger.

 

 

 

Categories: Local News, News
