Mask mandate extended for Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local officials have extended the mask mandate for Madison County.

According to a press release from the Jackson-Madison County Health Department, the mandate will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on February 1, and remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on February 27, unless modified or withdrawn by health officials prior to that time.

The previous mandate was set to expire at 11:59 p.m on Sunday, January 31 before the extension was put into place.

The mandate was signed by health department Regional Director Kim Tedford, Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris and Jackson Mayor Scott Conger.