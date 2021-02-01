2 JMCSS schools selected to receive Google grant

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two Jackson-Madison County Schools are receiving a grant aimed at helping students excel in STEM.

A news release from JMCSS says Northeast Middle School and West Bemis Middle School have been approved for Google Buddy VEX IQ Grants.

Through this grant, the schools will receive competition kits, curriculum, and organizational assistance from Google and the REC Foundation, according to the release.

Each school will also have a Robotics Education & Competition team, according to the release.

“The development of robotics teams at these two middle schools will serve as a gateway to increased understanding of engineering, design, and research for sixth, seventh, and eighth grade students in our district. The ceiling on this project is high because of the many different areas of impact it involves,” said JMCSS career and technical education director Dr. Nathan Lewis.

JMCSS says each team will have a teacher assigned as a coach.