Students, parents react to lift of COVID-19 athletic restrictions

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee has lifted COVID-19 restrictions related to sports events.

With restrictions lifted, those at the Scotts Hill and Jackson South Side’s girls basketball game shared their thoughts on the lift.

“It’s great. I feel like it makes our community stronger, and it gives us something to look forward to at the end of the day. We go through school and that’s not really the greatest, and this is one way we get to show love to all our fans and I’m thankful for being back,” said one Scotts Hill student.

“I’m thoroughly happy. These kids need something to do in school, and bringing sports back is one of the best things they could have done,” said one parent of a Scotts Hill basketball athlete.

With the restrictions being lifted, this means that the temporary restrictions placed on winter sporting events at K-12 schools have been rolled back and there are no further restrictions on who can attend or participate in school sporting events.

Chris Hill, who was attending the game, says he’s happy the restriction were lifted. However, he believes events should be limited with less people.

“I mean it’s fine with me. He may have jumped the gun making it wide open to people, but letting some people in is fine with me, as long as I can get in,” Hill said.

During the basketball game, administrators made sure to check temperatures and attendees were encouraged to social distance while wearing masks.