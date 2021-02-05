Local mental health professionals take on new training amid pandemic

JACKSON, Tenn. — Mental health professionals are getting new training that could help people struggling, even during a pandemic.

“People always say to me ‘I wish I had had this so much earlier in my life. What would my life have been like?'” said Jenna Britt, owner and director of ReEnvision Counseling.

EMDR therapy — short for eye movement desensitization and reprocessing — focuses on helping people with mental health concerns work past various illnesses.

It can be used to treat trauma, anxiety, and depression, and counselor Carrie Carr says it’s needed now more than ever due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

“We’re very overwhelmed with a lot of things that are going on in our society and our community, and to be able to get people back on their feet faster, that’s what we really need,” Carr said.

Carr has done EMDR training for decades, and says she hopes counselors can leave her sessions empowered, and take that feeling back to their patients.

“Being able to give other professionals in the area this tool now I think more than ever is needed so that we can get people better faster,” Carr said.

Friday’s training was hosted by ReEnvision Counseling in Jackson. Britt says she uses this therapy for her own clients, and wanted to bring the training closer to home for many West Tennessee counselors.

“People are facing in parallel widespread loss, grief, lack of control, so much uncertainty and change,” Britt said.

To find more information on Carr’s future convocations for EMDR training, or how to receive therapy from ReEnvision Counseling, click here.