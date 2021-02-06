JMC Regional Health Dept. COVID-19 vaccine appointment scheduling website down for maintenance

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine appointment scheduling website is temporarily down for maintenance. The Rapid Response List is also unavailable at this time due to website maintenance.

Leaders with the health department expect the system to be operational again by Monday, Feb. 8. They will make an announcement when residents are able to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments again and sign up for the Rapid Response List.

Find more information about Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan at https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/.

Find more information about COVID-19 from the Tennessee Department of Health at https://covid19.tn.gov/. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.