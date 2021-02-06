Proposed solar project causes uncertainty for local community

1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6



6/6











DENMARK, Tenn. — Future plans for solar panels has left one community uncertain.

Nashville based Silicon Ranch hosted an open house style discussion for Denmark residents to discuss future plans for building a solar project in their community.

The meeting quickly turned into a heated discussion.

“You’re always throwing everything out here. My taxes and my money is just as good as anyone else’s and I’ve been here all my life,” said Denmark resident.

The proposed future solar plans have some residents feeling uneasy about welcoming it into their community.

“We’re not against solar by any means. What we’re looking to accomplish would be solar zoning and ordinances, some protections put in place for the residents of the Denmark community,” said Denmark resident, Brice Meeks.

Meeks says he feels there’s a lot of negative impacts the proposed project could put on the Denmark community.

“Property devaluation, the visual aspects. We live in the country because we want to have the feel of living in the country,” Meeks said.

Other residents feel it’s a good thing for Denmark.

“It’s green energy. It’s bringing in a lot of tax dollars to our county,” said Denmark resident Karl Snider.

“They’re quiet. They don’t make any kind of noise and they’re good for our environment. I don’t see anything that would be negative about that,” Snider said.

Meeks says he’s thankful for Madison County Commissioners who attended and hope they take the information they’ve learned from concerned residents.

“Moving forward, let’s work together to come to a solution that benefits the county, the residences, as well as Silicon Ranch in this investment,” Meeks said.

Representatives from Silicon Ranch declined to speak following the public discussion.

Madison County Commissioners will meet again to discuss the issue on February 16.