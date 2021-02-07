Friendly Frank’s Flea Market wraps up

JACKSON, Tenn. — Friendly Frank’s Flea Market wraps up the weekend with some bargain finds.

Sunday was the last day of the flea market at the Jackson Fairgrounds.

The community headed out to score last minute deals on home goods, clothing, and food, among other great finds.

This is the second weekend of the year the flea market has been open to the public.

Vendors say the market showcase has been long awaited, since they were forced to shut down during the pandemic.

“Absolutely thrilled. I’m a regular here and have been for many years. However, the last year since COVID has hit, we’ve only been able to show them twice here so we’re really thrilled to be back here,” said owner of Rugs, Decor, and More, Kim Carnes.

The flea market is set to take place the first weekend of every month this year.