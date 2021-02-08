Governor addresses ‘unimaginable’ year during State of the State speech

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Reflecting on 2020 in the opening of his State of the State Address, Gov. Bill Lee shared the impact the last year had on residents of Tennessee.

“An unimaginable one for us that included the rise of a global pandemic, devastating tornadoes, flooding, violence, unrest, economic collapse, a downtown explosion and witnessing our nation undergo painful turmoil at the highest levels of government,” the governor said.

Proposing many budgets and his plans for 2021, the governor gave an update on the COVID-19 surge and the cases in the state.

“Our hospitalization numbers have sharply declined as COVID cases in hospitals have dropped more than 60% since our peak,” Gov. Lee said.

During the address, Gov. Lee also proposed budgets for pro-life initiatives for childcare in regards to adoption and foster care for women after childbirth.

He also mentioned a budget for teachers, giving them the opportunity for a higher pay rate.

“The budget I’m submitting for your consideration this week recommends an additional $120 million be set aside for teacher compensation in the 21-22 budget,” Gov. Lee said.

The governor closed the address by speaking on emergency funding initiatives and more plans for 2021, saying he is hopeful for the state of Tennessee.

If you missed the State of the State Address you can view it on the governor’s Facebook page.