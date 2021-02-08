Humboldt museum celebrates Negro Baseball League through exhibit

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A local museum is showcasing a piece of the 1900s.

1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9



6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9



















Stigall Museum in Humboldt is showcasing a display of the 100th anniversary of Negro League Baseball.

“The Negro League was established in 1920 by Rube Foster, and it existed until 1948,” said Johnnie Cyrus, co-chairman of the Stigall Museum.

2020 was the 100th anniversary for the league. However, due to COVID-19, the museum is just now being able to display the memorabilia.

“It’s significant for Humboldt, for our children to see the accomplishments that have been made by African-Americans in the past and for all to see,” Cyrus said.

All of the items in the exhibit are the exact ones that were used in the Negro League in the 1900s.

“These are authentic caps from those teams, and we have pictures going back to 1911,” Cyrus said.

The museum is only hosting the exhibit until the first week of March.

Interim Superintendent for Humboldt City Schools, Lillian Shelton says she’s thankful to have the exhibit to educate youth on their history.

“Someone once said if you don’t know where you came from, you won’t know where you’re going,” Shelton said. “I think for them, when they see some of the old Humboldt, it gives them something to be proud of.”

The museum has many other permanent exhibits inside the museum, and you can see them all free of charge.

“It’s a short-term inspiration, especially for our young people. If these people made these accomplishments that long ago, I can accomplish my goals now,” Cyrus said.

The museum is on an appointment only basis for groups of no more than 10 people at a time.

For more information on the museum and how to schedule an appointment, call (731) 618-1258.

The Stigall Museum is located at 705 North 9th Avenue.