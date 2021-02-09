UT Martin launches new license plate

MARTIN, Tenn. — Fans and alumni from the University of Tennessee at Martin have a new way to show their pride.

UTM has launched a new license plate, according to a news release.

The plate, which was chosen through a university-wide survey, replaces the older version from 2003, according to UTM.

“The new UT Martin specialty plate provides our alumni and friends with yet another opportunity to display their UT Martin pride,” said Chancellor Keith Carver. “I’m eager to fill

the highways and byways with a Skyhawk fleet of cars and trucks across Tennessee.”

The plate received 40% percent of the vote and will available upon request at local county clerk offices across the state.

UTM says proceeds from each plate benefit the Tennessee Arts Commission and the Tennessee Highway Fund, and will cost $36 to renew annually.

For more information, visit the Tennessee Department of Revenue website or contact the Office of University Relations at (731) 881-7615.