Tyson holds hiring event in Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The Tyson plant in Humboldt held a hiring event on Wednesday.

Tyson has around 200 open positions for a brand new plant that will begin production in the coming months.

They are encouraging local residents to apply, and Tyson employees can help with the application process in person.

However, you can do the application online as well.

“We have a brand new plant right here in Humboldt, so we have a lot of jobs that we’ll need to fill between now and about end of April,” said Tyson complex HR Manager Vanessa Presson.

Tyson says they have open positions in multiple areas, so they can find a fit for many different skills. The hiring center is in the former Walmart building.