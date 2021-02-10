University of Tennessee system plans fall return to in-person learning

University of Tennessee students are expected to be able to return to UT campuses in person for the fall semester, according to a news release.

Plans for more in-person classes have coincided with an increase in COVID-19 vaccine availability and improving conditions across the state, the release says.

The University of Tennessee system will continue to follow recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Tennessee Department of Health, according to the release.

