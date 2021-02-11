Organizations work to shelter homeless as temperatures drop

JACKSON, Tenn. — Bitterly cold temperatures are in the forecast for this upcoming weekend.

Those dangerously low temperatures make it hard for those without shelter to survive.

Tennessee Homeless Solutions Executive Director Amy McDonald says the daytime temperatures this weekend will also be extremely low, so they are making adjustments for the homeless in Madison County to have shelter.

“We will have everyone transported to non-congregate shelter so that way they will be sheltered all day and all night through the weekend, but we will be there at the Civic Center for any new intakes,” McDonald said.

That means they will be able to serve women, children and families. The Carl Perkins Civic Center will be open every night for check-ins from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.

McDonald says if any individual can not get out of the elements, find a police officer to be taken to a shelter.

Tennessee Homeless Solutions has partnered with the Jackson Police Department, and officers will know where to take those in need.

Local churches are also providing shelter for those who need shelter.

Area Relief Ministries Director of Operations Fred McKinnie says check-in is from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. with ARM, and they will transport to a church and then back at 6 a.m.

“We want to accommodate the best we can to make sure we can house as many guys. If we can’t get them in, we will try to find other ways to make sure they are sheltered for the night,” McKinnie said.

They are also remaining open on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. due to cold daytime weather.

“We want to make sure everybody is safe and warm and [has] a place to stay. We want to make sure we are accommodating to them and they have a warm meal and a warm place to stay every night,” McKinnie said.

Both the warming shelter and Room in the Inn expect an increase in people seeking shelter over the coming days.

The warming shelter can be reached at (731) 307-7878, and the Room in the Inn can be reached at (731) 423-9257.