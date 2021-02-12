Local school to host literacy event ‘For The Love of Books’

JACKSON, Tenn. — Are you ready to fall in love with books this Valentine’s Day? That’s what Lincoln Elementary School is asking its students.

The school will be hosting a program called “For The Love of Books,” and it will be 100% virtual.

Parents will need to come by the school any time this coming Tuesday to pick up a packet, and the event will be at 5 p.m. on either February 17 or February 18, depending on their grade.

“We’re excited,” said Susan Foust of Lincoln Elementary Literacy Chair. “Instead of around the campfire, it’s going to be around the fireplace. We’re going to get our books out. We’re going to read. And we’re going to have a really good time together.”

There will also be door prizes for participating families.