LIFELINE in critical need of blood due to winter weather

JACKSON, Tenn. — With a week of winter weather blanketing West Tennessee, LIFELINE Blood Devices says it in need of donors.

LIFELINE says blood levels are dangerously low across the area.

“Our blood supply has reached critically low levels,” said Caitlin Roach, Marketing Manager with LIFELINE. “We have had to cancel 14 mobile drives across our area this week. We are asking that anyone who can safely come in and donate to come by our center. Patients in West Tennessee will not have blood without your help.”

LIFELINE is continuing to operate its Dyersburg and Jackson locations, and donors can go to either to donate blood, plasma or platelets.

The Jackson Center is located at 183 Sterling Farms Drive, and is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Dyersburg Center can be found at 1130 Highway 51 Bypass Suite 19, and is open Sunday, Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

LIFELINE adds that those wishing to make an appointment can text “schedule” to 999-777, or call (731) 427.4431 with the extension “0.”