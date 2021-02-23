Union University brings back career fair for 2021

JACKSON, Tenn. — A popular career fair returned to Union University.

The 2021 Young Professionals Career Fair was held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., with extra precautions. Those included a mask requirement, social distancing and more.

As a result of the pandemic, the number of employers present dropped from 48 last year to just 18 this year.

Despite the decrease, organizers says it is still very valuable way of getting students in a face-to-face setting, and have them personally meet potential employers.

“A lot of them are alumni, a lot of them are friends of the university, where they’re able to make those connections, and I really think that’s fruitful when it comes to job placement,” said Alex Huguenard, Director of the Vocatio Center at Union University.

Organizers said their job placement rates for last year’s graduates remained very high, despite the pandemic.