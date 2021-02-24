American Heart Association makes donation to local high school

ALAMO, Tenn. — A local high school received a life-saving donation on Wednesday.

1/2 CPR and First Aid in Youth Sports Training Kit from the American Heart Association

2/2 CPR and First Aid in Youth Sports Training Kit from the American Heart Association



Students at Crockett County High School received a CPR kit from Master Medical Supplies and the American Heart Association.

The kit will go toward helping students at the school learn CPR and other life-saving techniques.

“With this donation and what we’ve done with American Heart Association, every student here at Crockett County High School will be trained in CPR, AED and high school first aid,” said Mark Taylor, Master Medical Equipment President and Owner.

“Well it’s very real to me. I was a heart survivor four years ago,” said head football Coach Kevin Ward. “Had triple bypass surgery in August four years ago, and obviously having this equipment donated to the school is very good for our school.”

The equipment donated include training mannequins, AED defibrillator trainers, as well as first aid videos.