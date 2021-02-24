Broadband internet coming to Big Sandy, Eva

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — TEC is bringing broadband internet to part of Benton County, according to a news release.

Downtown Big Sandy and Eva are scheduled to receive residential and business services with Fast Fiber Internet, an $800,000 investment in the community, the release says.

“I am thrilled for TEC to introduce Fast Fiber Internet to our neighbors in Big Sandy and Eva,” says Joey F. Garner, Executive Vice President of TEC. “We are ready to connect people with friends, family, and the world through dependable broadband internet applications. TEC is committed to providing this community with life-changing, state-of-the-art technology.”

The project will include more than 20 miles of fiber network and connect 900 businesses and residences in Benton County.

The release says the community will have access to internet with upload and download speeds of 1 Gig, plus phone and businesses services.

If you are interested in Fast Fiber Internet, click here.