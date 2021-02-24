Jackson State mourns loss of Dr. Allana Hamilton

1/7 Jackson State Community College shares photo of Dr. Allana Hamilton

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College is mourning the loss of former college president Dr. Allana Hamilton.

Hamilton died Tuesday, Feb. 23 after suffering a stroke in October, and receiving a cancer diagnosis shortly afterward. She was 55.

Hamilton was the fifth president of Jackson State Community College.

In a news release, officials say she leaves behind a legacy within the Tennessee Board of Regents, from her work at Northeast State Community College where she rose from a biology faculty member to Chief Academic Officer, then to her time at Jackson State, and finally as Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs with the TBR.

Hamilton accepted her position with the TBR in October 2019, following her time at Jackson State.

“Her professionalism, knowledge, sweetness, and collegiality were genuine and ever-present and she shared them liberally with all who knew her,” said TBR Chancellor Flora Tydings. “Every word, every action, and every day of her life was filled with joy for her work, her colleagues, her family, and her students.”

Arrangements are currently incomplete, but the faculty and staff of Jackson State are planning ways to honor Hamilton’s memory. A memorial scholarship is being established in her honor, according to the release.