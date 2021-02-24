Rose Hill School holds virtual celebration of Black History Month

JACKSON, Tenn. — Rose Hill School is hosting a virtual event to celebrate Black History Month.

The event is over the course of two days, with two different speakers via Zoom.

Wednesday’s speaker was Matthew Marshall and Thursday’s is Charles Adams.

Marshall told the story of his family history to the students, and encouraged them to find more about their’s as well.

Principal Mia Moore wants the event to be exposure to the culture and contributions in our community and in our world.

“Rose Hill is just a great place to be and our students have been go-getters. They have participated in everything, so we’re looking forward to celebrating many more cultural days in the future,” Moore said.

Rose Hill School is also honoring trail blazers within the community at the event, with Wednesday’s being Dr. Mechelle Moragne.