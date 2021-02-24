TDOT putting all manpower to roadway repairs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is working to repair damage that was caused to roadways by last week’s winter storm.

TDOT announced that all available manpower is being put towards repairing both interstates and highways as quickly as possible.

TDOT says crews will be working during off-peak travel times, but says drivers should still be ready for delays.

You can help in the repairs by reporting potholes when you see them. To report a pothole, just click here.

You can also check the TDOT SmartWay Map for updates and traffic conditions.