West Tennessee Healthcare sees COVID-19 cases decrease

JACKSON, Tenn.–West Tennessee Healthcare is seeing some positive numbers related to COVID-19.

“We are seeing our lowest rates in a long time,” said Amy Garner, Compliance Chief and Communications officer for West Tennessee Healthcare.

Garner says this is a huge improvement after having a high of 155 COVID patients in December.

“In fact, we got down to about 16 COVID patients earlier this week. (Wednesday) we had 22 positive COVID patients in the hospital,” said Garner.

She says this improvement stems from a variety of things.

“The antibody treatments that we’ve been giving for COVID-positive patients, the vaccine. I think that the weather probably has contributed because a lot of people don’t get out when there’s snow and ice,” said Garner.

She says she also feels many people witnessed the aftermath of the Thanksgiving surge and then had fewer gatherings for the later holidays.

Additionally, she says the drop in cases has taken a strain off the healthcare system.

“Our staff is feeling like they are able to catch a breath for a moment, so there’s a lot of smiles around here that we didn’t necessarily have back in December,” said Garner.

In encouraging more people to take the vaccine, West Tennessee Healthcare will be hosting three regional community events on Saturday, February 27.

“We are going to be giving vaccinations for people who are 65 and over or who are in phase 1A1, phase 1A2, or phase 1B of the state’s vaccination plan,” said Garner.

For more information on Saturday’s vaccine events, including times and locations, go to the “Seen on 7” section.