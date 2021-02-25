Large law enforcement presence causes concern in north Madison County community

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A large law enforcement presence caused concern for neighbors in the Oakfield community of north Madison County.

The Memphis FBI District says a search warrant was executed on Chestnut Cove and Oakfield Road Thursday evening.

The FBI district also confirms no shots were fired on the scene.

One witness says when she arrived on the street to go home, police asked for her identification and directed her to her house.

No other information has been confirmed.

