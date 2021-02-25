Matt Altobell stepping down as executive director of JDDC

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Downtown Development Corporation announced Thursday that Matt Altobell announced plans to step down as executive director next month.

Altobell has spearheaded development projects in downtown Jackson for six years, according to a news release, and has been involved with the “Ned Flicks” series and bringing more programs highlighting local artists and musicians.

“I intend to stick around for whatever transition period the JDDC Board deems appropriate, and I will enthusiastically continue to support local businesses and the Downtown community. It’s hard to leave, but I am excited to see what lies ahead, both for me and for Downtown Jackson,” Altobell said.

JDDC assistant director Rob Griffith will continue Altobell’s work managing theLOCAL and working with community stakeholders.