Newest members of Mayor Conger’s Youth Council sworn in

JACKSON, Tenn. — The newest members of the Mayor’s Youth Council have been sworn in.

Students representing high schools across Jackson took the oath Thursday afternoon.

The Youth Council was created by Mayor Scott Conger last year to help advise on issues affecting the younger population, while also helping generate ideas for improvement. They meet once a month.

The new members were excited to get to work.

“I wanted to be on the mayor’s council so I can take leadership, especially on the topics that most students are struggling with right now,” said new member Blessy Garcia.

Mayor Conger conducted the ceremony, and they held their first meeting shortly afterwards.