TBI, Humboldt Fire Department investigating house fire

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The Humboldt Fire Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating a house fire Thursday afternoon.

Humboldt Fire Chief Chester Owens says the fire started at a home on North 21st Avenue around 3 p.m. Thursday.

The cause of the fire and any injuries remain under investigation.

At least one person was inside the home at the time of the fire.

