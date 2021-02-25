TBI, Humboldt Fire Department investigating house fire
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The Humboldt Fire Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating a house fire Thursday afternoon.
Humboldt Fire Chief Chester Owens says the fire started at a home on North 21st Avenue around 3 p.m. Thursday.
The cause of the fire and any injuries remain under investigation.
At least one person was inside the home at the time of the fire.
