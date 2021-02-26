Local non-profit aims to help victims of human trafficking

DENMARK, Tenn. — A team led by private investigators and police officers is bringing awareness to human trafficking by launching 731 Rescue.

“We all kind of go together, and we take these human traffic victims out of places and situations and we give them options to rehabilitate,” said William Lewis, Chief Finance Officer for Lewis Tax Firm.

Friday evening, during a human trafficking awareness event, organizers held a fundraiser to help launch 731 Rescue.

Lewis, who is leading the charge in launching the organization, says it’s important for the community to know the impact of human trafficking.

“Human trafficking is a cancer to society. It is unseen. Most people don’t know about it, and most people don’t know the problem and magnitude it is at currently,” Lewis said.

Lewis is asking the community to help in any way it can to help grow the organization.

“We can’t do this without funding. We can’t move forward to rescue these victims without the funding to do so. I ask ask everybody come together to help solve this issue,” Lewis said.

The organization is also being featured in a documentary that is set to air on Netflix in 2022.

For more information about 731 Rescue and how you can help, visit their website.