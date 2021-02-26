TN tax worker charged with filing fake returns, $500k in false deductions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee tax examiner for the Internal Revenue Service has been charged with filing false returns and keeping parts of tax refunds for herself.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Memphis said Thursday that Linda Williams prepared fake tax returns for friends and relatives that claimed more than $500,000 in false tax deductions to inflate their refunds.

Prosecutors say Williams would then take a portion from the refunds and transfer the funds to her personal bank account.

Williams faces up to three years in prison if convicted on charged of filing 10 false tax returns.