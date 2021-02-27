Annual Exotic Pet Expo returns to the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn.–An annual event returns to the Hub City, bringing out pet lovers from across West Tennessee…more specifically exotic pet lovers.

The Exotic Pet Expo is back, going on this weekend at Jackson Fairgrounds Park near downtown Jackson.

Various species of parrots, geckos, snakes, tarantulas, scorpions, mini pigs, hedgehogs and more are all being featured.

If you missed day one of the pet expo, you still have one more day.

Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Jackson Fairgrounds Park.

Admission is $3.00 per person. Anyone under the age of 12 will be admitted free.