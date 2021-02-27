Lifeline Blood Services in dire need of blood donations

JACKSON, Tenn. —Lifeline Blood Services needs your help to donate blood.

Lifeline hosted a blood drive outside of Paul Latham’s Meat and BBQ on North Highland Avenue Saturday.

Those who donated received a free BBQ sandwich.

Lifeline staff said traffic today was slow and this is a problem that normally takes place in winter, but unfortunately the need for blood doesn’t go away.

“It is important for people to donate because there are a lot of people in dire need of blood. We have surgeries going on, we have accidents going on, so we need blood to be there so people can be saved, lives can be saved,” said Mobile Coordinator at Lifeline Blood Services, Jalisa Thompson.

For more information on how you can become a blood donor, call Lifeline at (731) 427-4431, visit their website or the ‘Seen on 7’ section of our website.