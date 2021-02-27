Local organization hosts annual Blue Suede Dinner and Auction

JACKSON, Tenn.–A special event is being held to help raise funds for families across West Tennessee.



The Exchange Club-Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse hosted its annual dinner and auction to shed a light on this cause.

For more than 20 years, The Exchange Club-Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse has been raising awareness and funding for many children and families in West Tennessee.

Saturday evening, people gathered at the Jackson Country Club to attend the Blue Suede Dinner and Auction, that was started in 1995, and for many years featured West Tennessee native and rockabilly legend Carl Perkins.

The center’s president and CEO Pam Nash says this event is important for not only families across West Tennessee but across the world.

“A lot of people understand we provide services to children who are physically and sexually abused especially during COVID when the children are stuck at home and they can’t get out and haven’t been going to school ” said Nash.

The event featured a live auction and a concert from Nashville singers Jacob Klutz and Claudia B, all in hopes of benefiting children and families who are in need of assistance.

“We have done a lot of things for our families to make sure that they can survive this also, so it’s even more important this year even though it’s like one third of what we usually have we needed to proceed and do what we could to raise money for our kids,” said Nash.

Nash also says due to COVID-19 they were excited to be able to host the event with the help from the community.

Organizers say for this year’s event they plan to raise over $200,000.

For more information on the Carl Perkins center for the Prevention of Child Abuse and how you can help visit…. https://carlperkinscenter.org/get-involved/fundraising-events/blue-suede-dinner-and-auction/