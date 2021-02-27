Organizers hold unique job fair to connect workers with potential employers

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.– West Tennesseans looking for a job got the chance to put their best ‘wheels’ forward Saturday during a unique event.

A drive-thru job fair was held in Brownsville in the parking lot of the Haywood County Criminal Justice Complex.

Organizers say during the pandemic when so many people are out of work having this event seemed like a perfect opportunity to connect workers with potential employers.

More than 50 positions were available from a variety of businesses and industries.

Organizers say nearly 40 people came out to the event and almost half of those were offered jobs on the spot.