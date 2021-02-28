Local church celebrates Black History Month and HBCU’s

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local church celebrates the last day of Black History Month.

Historic First Baptist Church is spreading light on Black History Month, but wants to make an impact that will last forever.

The church located in Jackson dedicated this Sunday service to celebrate black excellence in higher education at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

“We wanted to invest in our local institutions going forward, our local historical institutions. So we started with Lane and then we added Tennessee State University as well as, Lemoyne-Owen College and so today we just wanted to lift those institutions up,” said Pastor of Historic First Baptist Church, William Watson.

Pastor Watson says it’s important to spread light on HBCU’S and to encourage others to invest in them.

“Those institutions found their base, found their inception, in the black church. Most of them were black churches, where those schools were developed and then flourished,” Watson said.

Guest speakers were those who were alumni of the local HBCU schools.

Watson says this is important for not only Black History Month but beyond.

“In so many ways we are challenged to assimilate into other cultures losing our identity. And what is the greater conversation, is not realizing how important and significant we are as a people created by God for purpose,” Watson said.

The church celebrates Heritage Month every year in February but due to COVID-19, they are forced to celebrate virtually.

“Normally we celebrate with food and festivities. Normally the sanctuary is filled with people with their African garb,” Watson said.

The church has been closed for in person service since March, but Pastor Watson says he’s still grateful for blessings received throughout.

“It’s been tremendous for us. And it’s also allowed us to reach those people who are unable to be in the space because of time restraints. It’s also expanded our ministry across the country and across the world,” Watson said.

Pastor Watson says his church is in no rush to be back together while it’s not safe to do so.

“I don’t want to bring people back in knowing that there are also several other variants of this specific disease and they may be treatable or un-treatable. And I don’t want to get people into a close space, begin to worship and somebody gets sick. I couldn’t take that as I’ve shared with our members.” Watson said.

Pastor Watson says he’s grateful to be able to celebrate our giftedness and teach that it has place and purpose in the greater scheme of life.