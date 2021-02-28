Local university host virtual music series

MARTIN, Tenn. –Music students at a local university hosted a music series with a popular guest.

The University of Tennessee at Martin’s Music Department is hosting multiple musical series, guiding music majors through the importance of sound.

The series features popular musicians who give their insight on music.

Sunday evening during a Facebook live, the department featured music artist and Alabama native Chuck Leavell.

Pleasing the ears of music fans for more than 40 years, Leavell has been featured in many musical groups while playing his most popular piano sounds, and getting most of his musical lessons from his mother.

“I learned when I was very young from my mother. My mother wasn’t a teacher or instructor, but she played for family enjoyment,” Leavell said.

Leavell is also releasing a documentary series that was shown to students; giving them the opportunity to see what they can learn from his career.

“The musical career of course, then my involvement in forestry and the environment and outdoor concerns and issues.” Leavell said.

The series will take place again on Sunday March 13 with another special guest.

