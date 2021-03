JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities responded to a structure fire at Lincoln Courts Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out at 152 Lincoln Circle. Witnesses say that the first responders were there sometime before 4:15 p.m.

The fire was out by before 4:30 p.m.

There were around three to four rooms in the building affected by the fire, with four firetrucks responding.

Officials confirmed no one was injured.