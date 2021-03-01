LIFELINE holds mobile blood drive as supplies reach critical levels

RUTHERFORD, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services is continuing to search for those willing to donate blood, as they’re in dire need of donors.

LIFELINE is making efforts to bring the blood drive to you.

“We’re here at First Baptist Church in Rutherford, Tennessee. We’re doing a blood donation,” said Jalisa Thompson, the Mobile Coordinator for LIFELINE.

The drive started at 12:30 p.m., and accepted blood donations until 5:30 p.m. Every blood donor was also entered in a drawing contest.

“Today, they’re giving away a four day trip to the Smoky Mountains. So, hey guys, come on out feel free to give blood to have a chance,” Thompson said.

Thompson says the clinic is in critical need of all blood types at this time.

“They are needed because we had the snow and we had a week down, so if your friends need to come out with you, bring them,” Thompson said.

Thompson says there are not as many blood during the winter months as there are throughout the rest of the year. Unfortunately, she says there’s still so many people in need of blood, whether it is for car accidents or surgeries.

“I guess in cold, people don’t come out as much, but we still need blood because surgeries are still going on and when you have a wreck, accident you need blood,” Thompson said.

Thompson says if you aren’t able to make to any of the mobile blood drives, feel free to go to the Jackson location or the Dyersburg location when you can.

To donate, head to 183 Sterling Farms Drive in Jackson, or 1130 Highway 51 Bypass in Dyersburg.

The Jackson center is open Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the Dyersburg center is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.