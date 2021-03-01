Officials provide tips on credit during National Credit Education Month

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s National Credit Education Month, and if you’re experiencing low credit or you’re in debt, the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance may have some resources for you.

“What we’re trying to do is help consumers make better choices or more informed choices when it comes to credit, and we want them to use March as a credit check up. They can try to improve their financial knowledge and awareness,” said Kevin Walters, Communications Director for TDCI.

Walters says conducting an annual review of your credit score is important, and that’s on top of paying your bills on time, staying away from high credit card debt and not taking out loans often.

“If you try to save more and save first, rather than spend and not borrowing, you’re always going to be in a position where you’re more ahead than you are behind,” Walters said.

Three ways you can check your credit are through Equifax, TransUnion and Experian. Walters says you should review your report from each agency annually.

“There may be incorrect information on one and correct information on another. It’s important to review your personal data on all of them to make sure as simple as you know being spelled correctly and the correct address,” Walters said.

