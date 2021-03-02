13 killed after semi hits SUV carrying 25 people

El CENTRO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a semitruck has crashed into an SUV carrying 25 people on a Southern California highway, killing 13 people.

The head of the California Highway Patrol says 12 people died at the scene Tuesday and another died after arriving at the hospital.

Hospital officials earlier reported there were 15 killed and more people in the SUV.

Multiple people from the SUV were flown or sent to hospitals for injuries that included fractures and head trauma.

Authorities say it’s unclear if the SUV had stopped at a stop sign before crossing into the path of the semitruck, which hit the vehicle.