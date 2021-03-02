Community, sheriff’s office comes together for deputy in hospital

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A Dyer County Sheriff’s deputy is in the hospital, fighting for his life.

Lt. Kenny Gibbons is currently in Jackson-Madison County General Hospital, months after initially recovering from COVID-19.

“I would say critical, but maybe stable condition at this point in time. It seems like he may have improved some overnight,” said Dyer County Sheriff Jeff Box.

Gibbons is a recent cancer survivor and a longtime member of the department. In December he contracted COVID-19.

Sheriff Box says, initially, Gibbons believed he had recovered from the virus. But recently, he started having problems with pneumonia again.

“He has had pneumonia since then, and he can’t seem to recover from the pneumonia. He’s been there a couple weeks this time, and actually had to receive help from a ventilator last week,” the sheriff said.

Gibbons remains in the ICU at Jackson General, as the Dyer County community rallies to his family’s needs. That includes fundraising for medical costs and prayer services.

“Kenny is a very unselfish person. He’s a great, dedicated employee, has faith in our Lord and Savior, and we just ask all of our citizens and his friends to continue to pray for him as he recovers from this,” Sheriff Box said.

And it serves as a stark reminder that COVID-19 is still wreaking havoc in our communities.

“He has children and a wife at home, and of course he has a lot of friends here at the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office, and we’re all continually praying for him,” Sheriff Box said. “We ask that everyone else continually pray.”

The sheriff says the next prayer will be Thursday at 6 p.m. on the south side of the Dyer County Courthouse. He says the prayer will be conducted by First Christian Church.